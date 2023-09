News From Law.com

The longtime manager of anti-bias initiatives in New York courthouses was tapped to lead the statewide court system's Office of the Inspector General. Kay-Ann Porter Campbell is set to oversee the unit within the Office of Court Administration that's responsible for investigating allegations of misconduct, fraud, criminal activity or conflicts of interest by court employees or persons or corporations doing business with the court system.

