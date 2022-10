Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Larzelere Picou Wells Simpson Lonero on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AmTrust and subsidiary Republic Underwriters Insurance to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by the Andry Law Firm on behalf of Anthony's Ace Hardware. The case is 2:22-cv-04026, Anthony's Ace Hardware LLC v. AmTrust North America et al.

Insurance

October 19, 2022, 6:24 PM