New Suit - Personal Injury

Apache Corp., an energy company developing natural gas and oil, and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit on Thursday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint was brought by Silbert, Pitre & Friedman on behalf of a former Apache employee who is alleging that he sustained injuries arising from a hazardous workplace. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01400, Anthony v. Helix Alliance Decom LLC et al.

Energy

April 27, 2023, 2:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Clifford Anthony

Plaintiffs

Silbert, Pitre & Friedman (new Orleans)

defendants

Apache Corporation

Helix Alliance Decom LLC

Ossa LLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims