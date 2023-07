New Suit - Contract

Comcast and Jason S. Armstrong were hit with a lawsuit Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who contends that his Comcast services were wrongfully interrupted. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03312, Anthony v. Comcast et al.

Telecommunications

July 28, 2023, 6:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Mark D. Anthony

defendants

Comcast

Jason S. Armstrong

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract