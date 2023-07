Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Liskow & Lewis on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Chevron, Baker Hughes Energy Oilfield Technology and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Pierce Skrabanek on behalf of Blake Anthony, a Parker Wellbore employee who allegedly tripped and fell while working on the defendants' drilling and production platform. The case is 2:23-cv-02847, Anthony v. Chevron U.S.A. Inc. et al.

Energy

July 27, 2023, 7:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Blake Anthony

defendants

Chevron USA Inc

Baker Hughes Energy Oilfield Technology, Inc.

Danos L.L.C.

Dril-Quip Inc of Texas

Sparrows Offshore Inc.

Sparrows Offshore, L.L.C.

defendant counsels

Liskow & Lewis

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims