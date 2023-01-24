Who Got The Work

Jaikaran Singh of Foley & Lardner has entered an appearance for Master Lock, a Fortune Brands Home & Security company, in a pending consumer class action over its lock boxes. The action, filed Dec. 9 in California Central District Court by Gubernick Law and the Law Offices of David N. Lake, alleges that by applying pressure to an open switch and testing each button, anyone can learn a lock box's combination code and access the contents. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton, is 2:22-cv-08943, Anthony Pan v. Master Lock Company, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 24, 2023, 9:56 AM