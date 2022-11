New Suit - Copyright

Sony Corporation of America, Creative I Works LLC and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that his music lyrics were stolen after he recorded his songs at a Creative Works studio. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-08409, Anthony Hall v. Creative I Works, LLC et al.

Technology

November 19, 2022, 8:15 AM