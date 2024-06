Who Got The Work

Kayla Finnegan of Conner & Winters has entered an appearance for Empire North Dakota LLC and Empire Petroleum Corp. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case was filed April 23 in Oklahoma Northern District Court by McAfee & Taft on behalf of Antech Oilfield Services Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan E. Huntsman, is 4:24-cv-00178, Antech Oilfield Services Inc. v. Empire North Dakota LLC et al.

Energy

June 10, 2024, 6:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Antech Oilfield Services Inc.

Plaintiffs

McAfee & Taft

defendants

Empire North Dakota LLC

Empire Petroleum Corporation

defendant counsels

Conner & Winters

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract