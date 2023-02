New Suit - Contract

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in District of Columbia District Court on behalf of Antebellum Hospitality Inc. The complaint, for unpaid hotel rooms, targets Community Transportation Association of America. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00286, Antebellum Hospitality, Inc. v. Community Transportation Association Of America.

Transportation & Logistics

February 01, 2023, 4:59 PM