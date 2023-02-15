New Suit - Contract

Wilson Elser filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Antares Underwriting Ltd. The suit seeks to rescind and render void ab initio a partnership professional liability insurance policy issued to former law firm, Weingarten Brown LLP. The suit contends that Alex Weingarten, acting as managing partner of Weingarten Brown, knowingly submitted and signed the policy application after committing legal malpractice in an underlying shareholder derivative action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01119, Antares Underwriting Limited v. weingarten.

February 15, 2023, 7:39 AM