Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Blank Rome on Thursday removed a lawsuit against MGM Resorts, the major operator of casinos in Las Vegas, and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, was filed by Kingston Coventry LLC and Margo R. Zemel PC on behalf of Sam A. Antar, who contends that the defendants bribed him with over $30,000 in monthly bonuses to stop him from reporting malfunctions he experienced while gambling online to the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. The case is 1:22-cv-05785, Antar v. Betmgm, LLC et al.