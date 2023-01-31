New Suit - Consumer Class Action

FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, and Stellantis N.V. were hit with a consumer class action on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit alleges that 'electric mode' in the 2021-23 Wrangler 4xe and 2022-23 Grand Cherokee 4xe is unavailable when the vehicle enters 'fuel and refresh oil mode,' a problem which is exacerbated in colder weather and which can make 'electric mode' unavailable for the entire winter. The suit was filed by Keller Rohrback and the Miller Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00452, Singh et al. v. Stellantis N.V. et al.

Automotive

January 31, 2023, 8:08 PM