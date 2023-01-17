New Suit

Nina Ansary, a historian and author who advocates for women's rights in Iran, filed a lawsuit against the Central Bank of Curacao and Sint Maarten on Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, brought by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, accuses the Central Bank of using the COVID-19 pandemic and regional economic hardship as a pretext for seizing and selling off the assets of Parman International BV, of which Ansary is a 16 percent owner. The case is 1:23-cv-00134, Ansary v. Central Bank of Curacao and Sint Maarten.

Banking & Financial Services

January 17, 2023, 6:06 PM