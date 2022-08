New Suit - Contract

AgileThought, a custom software development firm, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Tennessee Western District Court. The suit, over the disputed terms of an agreement for data maintenance software, was filed by Bass Berry & Sims on behalf of AnovoRx Holdings. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02557, AnovoRx Holdings Inc. v. AgileThought Inc.

Technology

August 26, 2022, 1:22 PM