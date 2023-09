News From Law.com

Alex Murdaugh's double murder case has been full of twists and turns: How did a dog crack the case? Where are the bloody clothes and weapons? And where did all the money Murdaugh is accused of stealing go? But one of the biggest surprises came on Tuesday, six months after Murdaugh was convicted of killing his wife and son.

South Carolina

September 07, 2023, 10:23 AM

nature of claim: /