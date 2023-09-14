Another Roundup Trial Opens in Missouri. He Saw a TV Commerc...

Breaking News From Law.com

Another Roundup trial opened on Wednesday in Clayton, Missouri, where Bayer's Monsanto won its seventh in a row earlier this year. Monsanto attorney James Bennett told jurors that plaintiff Mark McCostlin blamed his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma on Roundup after seeing a lawyer's TV ad, but plaintiff's lawyer Demetrios Zacharopoulos insisted it was after spraying the pesticide in his yard. The trial almost didn't happen after plaintiffs' lawyers moved to disqualify the special master over his 'close relationship' with Bennett.

Agriculture

September 14, 2023, 2:37 PM

nature of claim: /