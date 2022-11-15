Another Pharmacy Pays: Walmarts $3.1B Agreement Adds to Opio...

Breaking News From Law.com

Walmart has agreed to pay $3.1 billion to settle thousands of opioid lawsuits brought by cities, counties, states and Native American tribes. The deal comes on the heels of about $10 billion in settlements announced by Walgreens and CVS earlier this month. Walmart admitted no liability as part of the deal, which requires the support of 43 states by the end of the year. Sixteen states negotiated the settlement, including California, New York and Texas.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 15, 2022, 12:20 PM