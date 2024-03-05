Another Oregon Wildfire Verdict Brings PacifiCorps Total Dam...

News From Law.com

A jury awarded more than $29 million in economic and non-economic damages to nine individuals who survived three wildfires in Oregon in 2020, as well as a camp. Tuesday's verdict could increase to more than $42 million, with economic damages doubled under Oregon law, and a 0.25 multiplier of punitive damages that a prior jury calculated, according to plaintiffs' firm Edelson. In total, juries have hit PacifiCorp, which has lost two prior verdicts, with $220 million in damages.

Energy

March 05, 2024, 5:13 PM

