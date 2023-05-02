Another Nuclear Verdict: Federal Jury Awards $135.5M to Geor...

News From Law.com

Georgia plaintiff's attorney Jim Butler, Jr. has added another $100 million verdict to his resume, after a federal judge granted his motion for directed verdict in a case involving property damage caused by a power producing company.While groups like the American Tort Reform Association have panned "absurd nuclear verdicts" - those exceeding $10 million - in Georgia, Judge Clay D. Land of the state's Middle District Court were convinced by plaintiff's lawyers that the regression of a 21-acre lake into a mud hole was not only unavoidable, but also intentional.

