Another Milestone: University of Georgia Again Leads State i...

News From Law.com

For the third straight year, the University of Georgia School of Law is the Peach State's top-ranked law school. That's according to U.S. News & World Report's 2023-24 Best Law Schools annual national rankings, which were released Thursday. UGA is ranked tied for 20th with Washington University in St. Louis, up nine spots from the 2022-23 ratings, which were released last year. But it remained ahead of Atlanta's Emory University School of Law, which is ranked tied for No. 35.

Georgia

May 11, 2023, 3:15 PM

nature of claim: /