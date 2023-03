News From Law.com

A U.S. District Court judge in Newark, New jersey, has become the latest judicial appointee of President Barack Obama to announce resignation plans. U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez, 52, who has been on the bench since 2016, plans to step down on Sept. 8, according to the federal judiciary's website, which posted the announcement on Wednesday.

Government

March 24, 2023, 3:12 PM

nature of claim: /