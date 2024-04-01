Another J&J Talc Trial Opens in Florida: This Fundamentally ...

Breaking News From Law.com

The second talc trial since Johnson & Johnson's failed bankruptcies opened on Monday in Florida's Sarasota County Circuit Court. Motley Rice's Lance Oliver said his client's mother, Patricia Matthey, died in 2019 from ovarian cancer after decades of using Johnson & Johnson's baby powder. On the trial team is Leigh O'Dell, of Beasley Allen, which Johnson & Johnson has moved to disqualify from the talc cases. King & Spalding's Morty Dubin said, 'this fundamentally is a case about science.'

