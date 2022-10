News From Law.com

Mark Kirsch, the former co-leader of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher's New York office, has left the firm to join King & Spalding as a partner, just weeks after his longtime colleague Randy Mastro made a similar move. Kirsch, who also had previously served at global co-chair of Gibson Dunn's litigation practice and on the firm's executive committee, emphasized that his own move was not connected to Mastro's.

Legal Services - Large Law

October 03, 2022, 5:00 AM