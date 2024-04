News From Law.com International

Clifford Chance, Jingtian & Gongcheng and Harneys are advising China Resources Beverage Ltd (CR Beverage), a soft drinks unit of state-owned enterprise China Resources Holdings Company Limited, on its initial public offering (IPO) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).

April 23, 2024, 2:28 AM

