Another Arrow in the Quiver: Quinn Brings AI-Backed Litigati...

This morning Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan announced it is partnering with Pre/Dicta to offer the AI-backed start-up's suite of predictive analytic tools to all the firm's litigators in the United States. Pre/Dicta has claimed 85% accuracy in predicting motions to dismiss decisions in federal court. Over the past year, the company has added forecasting tools for class certification, venue transfer, summary judgment and motions to compel, as well as case timelines.

AI & Automation

May 16, 2024, 7:30 AM

