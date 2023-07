Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jones Day on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against St. Pius X Preparatory Seminary to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, brought on behalf of an anonymous plaintiff, centers on the church's sexual abuse of children. The complaint was filed by Noaker Law Firm; Tolmage, Peskin, Harris, Falick; and James, Vernon & Weeks. The case is 2:23-cv-05379, Anonymous Mwm v. St. Pius X Preparatory Seminary.

Education

July 15, 2023, 9:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Anonymous Mwm

defendants

St. Pius X Preparatory Seminary

defendant counsels

Jones Day

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims