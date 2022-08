New Suit - Contract

AmerisourceBergen, a pharmaceutical wholesaler, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Kansas District Court over a dispute regarding a supply agreement for controlled substances. The lawsuit was brought by Harris & Associates Law on behalf of Annaken LLC, doing business as Sunflower Pharmacy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02325, Annaken, LLC v. AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation.

Health Care

August 17, 2022, 6:49 PM