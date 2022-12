Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Hope Haven to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit, over alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act and the ADA, was filed by Elliot Morgan Parsonage on behalf of Antoine Ankrum. The case is 3:22-cv-00686, Ankrum v. Hope Haven, Inc.

Health Care

December 27, 2022, 3:09 PM