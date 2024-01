News From Law.com

In two Eighth Circuit suits, plaintiffs Animal Legal Defense Fund, Bailing Out Benji, Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, Inc., and other plaintiffs, many of whom are considered self-styled investigators who go undercover looking for violations of animal-cruelty statutes and other laws, challenged different Iowa laws relating to the use of deception to get employed and recording on trespassed property.

Iowa

January 10, 2024, 6:20 PM

