Who Got The Work

Aric H. Jarrett, Jason T. Morgan and James C. Feldman from Stoel Rives have entered appearances for Olympic Game Farm Inc., Robert Beebe, James Beebe, and Kenneth Beebe in a pending environmental lawsuit. The complaint was filed Oct. 12 in Washington Western District Court by Smith & Lowney and Animal Legal Defense Fund, which alleges that defendants are violating the Endangered Species Act by confining Grizzly bears in tiny quarantine trailers for extended periods after suffering cheatgrass wounds. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle, is 3:22-cv-05774, Animal Legal Defense Fund v. Olympic Game Farm Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

October 25, 2022, 9:37 AM