News From Law.com

The Every Co., a developer of animal-free egg products whose backers include actress Anne Hathaway, has hired its first legal leader, Nair Flores, an alum of Lyft, Dropbox, Facebook and Yahoo. Flores, who was Facebook's first head of patents when she joined the social media company in 2009, will serve as South San Francisco, California-based Every as senior vice president and head of legal.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 09, 2023, 6:50 AM