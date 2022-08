New Suit - Contract

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor and Simms Showers filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Delaware District Court on behalf of Anima Shipping. The suit seeks damages from Sinco Shipping based on transportation delays. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01123, Anima Shipping Co. Ltd. v. Sinco Shipping Pte Ltd. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 26, 2022, 6:16 PM