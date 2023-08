New Suit - Lemon Law

FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, was sued Thursday in Connecticut District Court for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The court case was brought by Kimmel & Silverman on behalf of the purchaser of a new 2023 RAM 1500 vehicle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01031, Anim v. FCA US LLC.

Automotive

August 03, 2023, 9:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Charles Anim

Plaintiffs

Kimmel & Silverman

defendants

FCA US LLC

nature of claim: 890/