Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hall Booth Smith on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Wood Motor Nissan Lee's Summit to Missouri Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Thornberry Brown LLC on behalf of Elyester Anich, who alleges racial bias. The case is 4:22-cv-00582, Anich v. Wood Motor Nissan Lee's Summit LLC.

Automotive

September 10, 2022, 11:36 AM