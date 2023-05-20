Who Got The Work

Edward J. Kirk and Scott W. Schwartz of Clyde & Co. have stepped in to defend Tysers Insurance Brokers in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, filed April 3 in New York Southern District Court by Gilbert LLP on behalf of Anham USA and Anham FZCO, seeks coverage under a 'Political Violence' provision for the plaintiffs' warehouse facility in Afghanistan which was seized by the Taliban in 2021. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel, is 7:23-cv-02763, Anham USA Inc. et al. v. Afghan Global Insurance Ltd. et al.

Insurance

May 20, 2023, 11:10 AM

Plaintiffs

ABC

Anham Fzco

Anham USA Inc.

Plaintiffs

Gilbert LLP

defendants

USI Insurance Services

Afghan Global Insurance Ltd.

Certain Underwriters of LLoyd's London

Def

Tysers Insurance Brokers

defendant counsels

Dentons

Clyde & Co.

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute