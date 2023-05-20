Edward J. Kirk and Scott W. Schwartz of Clyde & Co. have stepped in to defend Tysers Insurance Brokers in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, filed April 3 in New York Southern District Court by Gilbert LLP on behalf of Anham USA and Anham FZCO, seeks coverage under a 'Political Violence' provision for the plaintiffs' warehouse facility in Afghanistan which was seized by the Taliban in 2021. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel, is 7:23-cv-02763, Anham USA Inc. et al. v. Afghan Global Insurance Ltd. et al.
Insurance
May 20, 2023, 11:10 AM