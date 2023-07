Removed To Federal Court

Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Walmart to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Freiman Legal on behalf of a plaintiff asserting pregnancy bias. The case is 3:23-cv-03627, Anguiana-Tamayo v. Walmart, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 21, 2023, 6:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Ana Anguiana-Tamayo

defendants

Walmart, Inc.

Wal-Mart Associates, Inc.

defendant counsels

Greenfire Law, P.C.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination