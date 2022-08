Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Certain Underwriters at Lloyds of London to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricane Irma, was filed by McDonald & Barnhill on behalf of Carmen Anglin and Dianne Anglin. The case is 0:22-cv-61585, Anglin et al v. Certain Underwriters AT Lloyds Of London.

Insurance

August 25, 2022, 7:18 PM