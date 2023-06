Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the Nielsen Co., an audience insights and analytics firm, to Connecticut District Court. The complaint was filed by Cicchiello & Cicchiello on behalf of a former field representative who contends that she was terminated for requesting medical leave. The case is 3:23-cv-00821, Angeski v. The Nielsen Company (US), LLC.

Business Services

June 23, 2023, 9:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Cheryl Angeski

defendants

The Nielsen Company (US), LLC

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination