Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Akerman on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against MiX Telematics North America to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Randol Stout Jr. on behalf of Angelo Solutions LLC. The case is 7:22-cv-00243, Angelo Solutions LLC v. MiX Telematics North America Inc.

Business Services

November 22, 2022, 12:46 PM