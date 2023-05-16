New Suit - Securities

Berkshire Grey, a company that specializes in AI-powered robotics, and its board of directors were hit with a securities lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the proposed sale of the company to SoftBank Group Corp. The court action, brought by Brodsky & Smith on behalf of Nick Angelini, contends that the proxy statement filed in support of the proposed transaction misrepresents certain financial projections of the company and omits certain conflicts of interest for the management team. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04040, Angelini v. Berkshire Grey, Inc. et al.

Technology

May 16, 2023, 6:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Nick Angelini

Brodsky & Smith, L.L.C.

defendants

Berkshire Grey, Inc.

Fiona P. Dias

John K. Delaney

Peter Barris

Serena Wolfe

Sven Strohband

Tom Wagner

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws