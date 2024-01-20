Who Got The Work

Microsoft have turned to lawyers Daniel L. Stanner and Amanda Catalano of Tabet Divito Rothstein to defend a pending product liability lawsuit. The suit was filed Dec. 6 in Illinois Northern District Court by Bullock Ward Mason on behalf of a mother who asserts that her child has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and oppositional defiant disorder due to gaming addiction. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lindsay C. Jenkins, is 1:23-cv-16566, Angelilli v. Activision Blizzard, Inc. et al.

Technology

January 20, 2024, 4:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

defendants

defendant counsels

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims