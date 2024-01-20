Who Got The Work

Microsoft have turned to lawyers Daniel L. Stanner and Amanda Catalano of Tabet Divito Rothstein to defend a pending product liability lawsuit. The suit was filed Dec. 6 in Illinois Northern District Court by Bullock Ward Mason on behalf of a mother who asserts that her child has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and oppositional defiant disorder due to gaming addiction. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lindsay C. Jenkins, is 1:23-cv-16566, Angelilli v. Activision Blizzard, Inc. et al.

Technology

January 20, 2024, 4:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Jaclyn Angelilli

Plaintiffs

Bullock Ward Mason

Bullock Ward Mason LLC

defendants

Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Epic Games, Inc.

Google, LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Nintendo of America, Inc

Rockstar Games, Inc

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

Infinity Ward, Inc.

Raven Software Corporation

Roblox Corporation

Rockstar North Limited

Sledgehammer Games, Inc

Sony Interactive Entertainment, LLC

Treyarch Corp

War Drum Studios LLC d/b/a Grove Street Games

defendant counsels

Tabet Divito & Rothstein LLC

Tabet Divito Rothstein

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims