Freeman, Mathis & Gary partner Robert Chadwick has entered an appearance for DSDR LLC in a pending collective employment action. The suit was filed July 27 in Texas Eastern District Court by Anderson Alexander PLLC on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as current and/or former receptionists who seek to recover unpaid overtime compensation payments. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan, is 4:23-cv-00686, Angeles, v. Dsdr, LLC.
Business Services
September 11, 2023, 8:43 AM