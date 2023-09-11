Who Got The Work

Freeman, Mathis & Gary partner Robert Chadwick has entered an appearance for DSDR LLC in a pending collective employment action. The suit was filed July 27 in Texas Eastern District Court by Anderson Alexander PLLC on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as current and/or former receptionists who seek to recover unpaid overtime compensation payments. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan, is 4:23-cv-00686, Angeles, v. Dsdr, LLC.

Business Services

September 11, 2023, 8:43 AM

Plaintiffs

Micehlle Angeles,

Michelle Angeles

Plaintiffs

Anderson Alexander PLLC

Lauren Elizabeth Braddy

Carter Tilden Hastings

defendants

Dsdr, LLC

Dsdr, LLC,

defendant counsels

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations