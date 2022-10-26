New Suit - Copyright

Compass, an online real estate platform, was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Doniger / Burroughs on behalf of Andy Ryan Photographer LLC, accuses the defendant of displaying and publishing plaintiff's pictures of a Greenwich, Connecticut-based home without authorization or consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-09162, Andy Ryan Photographer, LLC v. Compass, Inc. et al.

