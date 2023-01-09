New Suit - Privacy Class Action

TikTok and its parent company ByteDance were hit with a digital privacy class action Monday in California Central District Court. The court action, brought by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, claims that, when TikTok users access external websites, an in-app browser records all of their activity and related data, even when users believe they have exited TikTok altogether. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00108, Androshchuk v. TikTok Inc. et al.

Technology

January 09, 2023, 12:58 PM