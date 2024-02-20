Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Holland & Knight and Goodwin Procter have entered an appearance for Citrix Systems in a pending data breach class action. The case, filed Jan. 5 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Levin Sedran & Berman, Goldenberg Schneider and Leeds Brown Law, centers on a cyberattack that allegedly exposed the personally identifying information of 35.8 million people. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John M. Younge, is 2:24-cv-00068, Andros et al v. Comcast Cable Communications, LLC et al.

Technology

February 20, 2024, 11:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Patricia Andros

Ronald Simmont

Plaintiffs

Levin Sedran & Berman

defendants

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Comcast Cable Communications, LLC

defendant counsels

Goodwin Procter

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract