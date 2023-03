Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against software company FreshByte to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Seyfarth Shaw on behalf of Andrighetto Produce d/b/a Shasta Produce, seeks damages in connection with a Feb. 2021 cyberattack. The case is 3:23-cv-01250, Andrighetto Produce Inc. v. Fresh Byte Software LLC.

Agriculture

March 17, 2023, 7:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Andrighetto Produce, Inc.

defendants

Freshbyte

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims