Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Walmart and other defendants to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over a defective 'Diehard' brand battery charger, was filed by The Yerrid Law Firm on behalf of Brian J. Andrews, as personal representative of The Estate of Marian T. Andrews. The case is 8:22-cv-02058, Andrews v. Schumacker Electric Corp. et al.