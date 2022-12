Who Got The Work

Balch & Bingham partner Chris L. Yeilding has entered an appearance for Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case, pertaining to long-term disability benefits, was filed Nov. 1 in Alabama Southern District Court by the Martin Law Group on behalf of Tanya Andrews. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Terry F. Moorer, is 1:22-cv-00434, Andrews v. Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company.

Health & Life Insurance

December 16, 2022, 7:51 AM