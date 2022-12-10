Who Got The Work

Ian Kyle Byrnside and S. Derek Bauer of Baker & Hostetler have stepped in to defend Salem Media Group Inc. and Regnery Publishing Inc. in a pending defamation lawsuit. The action, filed Oct. 26 in Georgia Northern District Court by DuBose Miller LLC, Protect Democracy Project and other counsel on behalf of Georgia voter Mark Andrews, contends that the defendants falsely accused Andrews of ballot fraud in their film, 2000 Mules. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg, is 1:22-cv-04259, Andrews v. D'souza et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 10, 2022, 11:16 AM