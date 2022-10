Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Akerman on Monday removed an alleged wage-and-hour violations lawsuit against Transcore LP, Kerry Walcott and Lukas Grill to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Donahoo & Associates on behalf of individuals employed by Transcore as non-exempt employees who contend they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case is 3:22-cv-06469, Andrew Caragan, an Individual et al v. Transcore, LP, a Delaware Corporation et al.

Technology

October 25, 2022, 7:34 AM